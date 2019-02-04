Heâ€™s never one to shy away from the headlines... and now former Salford owner Marwan Koukash is hoping to tap into Liverpoolâ€™s sporting market by forming a rugby league club in the city.
Together with Liverpool-based property magnate Luke Backhouse and founder of St Helens-based businessman Andrew Mikhail, Koukash is keen to form the new side following his failed takeover attempt at Widnes Vikings, League Weekly report.
