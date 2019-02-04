WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liverpool RLFC

Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:38 am
My Mate Ronnie
My Mate Ronnie
Heâ€™s never one to shy away from the headlines... and now former Salford owner Marwan Koukash is hoping to tap into Liverpoolâ€™s sporting market by forming a rugby league club in the city.
Together with Liverpool-based property magnate Luke Backhouse and founder of St Helens-based businessman Andrew Mikhail, Koukash is keen to form the new side following his failed takeover attempt at Widnes Vikings, League Weekly report.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LiverpoolRLF ... sh-2503995
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:40 am
My Mate Ronnie
My Mate Ronnie
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolRLFC/statu ... 69282?s=20
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:45 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
IS that who that is? i saw that pop up last week with initial tweets being fairly snotty and wonder d what i had missed. makes sense now
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:53 am
rollin thunder
if done properly with a good solid long term strategy, it can only be a good thing, i hope Marwan as learned from his past mistakes and realised you cannot just throw money around it needs to be step by step growth.
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:54 am
Pats plastic pitch
Pats plastic pitch
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
IS that who that is? i saw that pop up last week with initial tweets being fairly snotty and wonder d what i had missed. makes sense now


Yeah Luke Backhouse is a big kid and not someone to jump into something like this with.

Whilst bidding for Widnes, he was constantly on Instagram having a go at Widnes fans from our other messageboard.

That being said, if all is true there wonâ€™t be a club in England with more money than what these 3 have. They mean business and itâ€™ll be very interesting to follow, Liverpool is football through and through and I canâ€™t see it taking off.
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 12:19 pm
Exiled down south
Exiled down south
Would they not be better off buying Widnes and just moving it 15 miles to the left?
Wire Quin at work
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 12:21 pm
Pumpetypump
Pumpetypump
I've often mused what the perfect conditions would be to set up a new Rugby League club. You look at how it's happened in the past and other variables and I've decided that what you definitely need is:

Set it up in a virgin area with little to no grassroots knowledge or interest in Rugby League (it's imperative not to have a thriving Amateur scene first).
Make sure you have fickle moneybags owners who will give up on the project quickly if it doesn't mysteriously work in year 2 or 3. The guys that were at Doncaster, Featherstone or Bridgend to name just a few, being the ones you need to mimic.
Try, if at all possible, to go into an area which views Soccer as close to a religion.
Re: Liverpool RLFC
Mon Feb 04, 2019 12:23 pm
Pats plastic pitch
Pats plastic pitch
Exiled down south wrote:
Would they not be better off buying Widnes and just moving it 15 miles to the left?


They both went in to buy Widnes only to spit their dummy out and slag the club off straight after.

No doubt if we had been bought, weâ€™d have been rebranded straight away.

