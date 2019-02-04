Congratulations to London, not only did they out play and out enthuse us they also out thought us. Danny Ward did a great job, he attacked us on our flanks knowing that Brough no longer has the legs to get across in defense and it seemed that Miller could not be bothered to get across to defend, so the players out side them were faced with having to jump in to try and cover. The good news is that Miller may improve. The bad news is that Brough wont. The other bad news that our coaching staff did nothing to solve the problem., add that to the fact that selection was a wrong, game plan was wrong, motivation was wrong, attitude was wrong all of which resulted in our coaching staff getting schooled. Simply things that Ward got right, his players were motivated, their game plan was perfect and the attention to detail was first class, eg Fafita comes on ( why do we bring him on when we are about to defend a set ) and London run two sets at him , he had to make 7 tackles out of 10 , they tired him out. That said Fafita did his best to lead us to take responsibility, he and Kopjack were are only players having a go.
Got to worry that with Kear and Moanaham now gone do we have the brains available in our coaching staff. So what should be done, first thing is that Jowitt should be first choice full back, Hampshire should be first choice scrum half , then choose Miller or Brough to play 6. That is a given it is a must. Second Horo must play, he has a rugby brain he knows how to defend, Third we need a leader on the pitch, absolutely nothing from Miller yesterday, nobody talking behind the posts when London were dominating, it needed a bollocking, I would make Horo captain. Finally we need a specialist defense coach and quickly.
Again just want to say congratulations to London, they were excellent they dominated our soft pack, they were better in every position and every aspect of the game. The best side by a mile, won.
Got to worry that with Kear and Moanaham now gone do we have the brains available in our coaching staff. So what should be done, first thing is that Jowitt should be first choice full back, Hampshire should be first choice scrum half , then choose Miller or Brough to play 6. That is a given it is a must. Second Horo must play, he has a rugby brain he knows how to defend, Third we need a leader on the pitch, absolutely nothing from Miller yesterday, nobody talking behind the posts when London were dominating, it needed a bollocking, I would make Horo captain. Finally we need a specialist defense coach and quickly.
Again just want to say congratulations to London, they were excellent they dominated our soft pack, they were better in every position and every aspect of the game. The best side by a mile, won.