WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Caoching masterclass

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Caoching masterclass

Post a reply
Caoching masterclass
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 10:54 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Feb 04, 2019 10:54 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 38
Rep Position: 76th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1923
Location: wakefield
Congratulations to London, not only did they out play and out enthuse us they also out thought us. Danny Ward did a great job, he attacked us on our flanks knowing that Brough no longer has the legs to get across in defense and it seemed that Miller could not be bothered to get across to defend, so the players out side them were faced with having to jump in to try and cover. The good news is that Miller may improve. The bad news is that Brough wont. The other bad news that our coaching staff did nothing to solve the problem., add that to the fact that selection was a wrong, game plan was wrong, motivation was wrong, attitude was wrong all of which resulted in our coaching staff getting schooled. Simply things that Ward got right, his players were motivated, their game plan was perfect and the attention to detail was first class, eg Fafita comes on ( why do we bring him on when we are about to defend a set ) and London run two sets at him , he had to make 7 tackles out of 10 , they tired him out. That said Fafita did his best to lead us to take responsibility, he and Kopjack were are only players having a go.
Got to worry that with Kear and Moanaham now gone do we have the brains available in our coaching staff. So what should be done, first thing is that Jowitt should be first choice full back, Hampshire should be first choice scrum half , then choose Miller or Brough to play 6. That is a given it is a must. Second Horo must play, he has a rugby brain he knows how to defend, Third we need a leader on the pitch, absolutely nothing from Miller yesterday, nobody talking behind the posts when London were dominating, it needed a bollocking, I would make Horo captain. Finally we need a specialist defense coach and quickly.
Again just want to say congratulations to London, they were excellent they dominated our soft pack, they were better in every position and every aspect of the game. The best side by a mile, won.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, barham red, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, BigJMolloy, Bombed Out, Bull Mania, Chris71, coco the fullback, Emley Cat, Fordy, jbuzza, Joe Banjo, Kettykat, LyndsayGill, NEtrinity, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, thebeagle, Towns88, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 262 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,841,5411,68577,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
LEIGH
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)