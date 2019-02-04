WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Rhinos Friendly- 10/02/19

Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:41 am
Posted by Getin2em on Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:41 am
Next Sunday Keighley will be playing the Rhinos reserves/academy side at Cougar Park.

This match will be for the "Derek Hallas Trophy"; the inaugural match - the trophy will in future be presented to the winners of every Keighley Cougars - Leeds Rhinos match. Derek Hallas is the greatest ever player to have played only for Keighley and Leeds in this country. (Derek did play for Parramatta in Australia). He also represented Great Britain.

It is hoped that Derek will be at Cougar Park to present his trophy to the winning captain. Give him the welcome back he deserves!

Prices:
Adults-£8
Concessions-£5
Under 12s- Free

