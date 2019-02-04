WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it just me?

Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:17 am
Posted by Kevs Head on Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:17 am
Am I alone in being embarrassed by a small number of our fans? At the game yesterday I thought I heard, quite loud so not just one or two people, a racist chant from the stand behind the goals. Mrs KH told me that my hearing’s getting worse and it was actually ‘only’, “You FAT ba5tard” that was being chanted. But, I read this morning that there was indeed some racial abuse aimed at a London player. Add to that the firework that was set off and, apparently, damage caused to some of the seats in one of the stands. I’m sure it’s only a few people who can’t hold their drink, but they’re harming the club and it’s reputation - casual fans, especially those with kids, won’t want to return and, if there is racist chanting we’ll be getting points docked. The club needs to identify them and warn them that repeat behaviour like that will lead to them being banned.
And while I’m ranting - can we sing songs in praise of our own team but lose the, “When I was just a little boy ......” song about Cas? It’s offensive, pathetic and suggests we’re obsessed with our near neighbours.
