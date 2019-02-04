WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Congratulations

Congratulations
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:03 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:03 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Well done on the win , was rooting for you guys in the MPG , great to see you back in SL . All the best for the season . From a Hull KR fan .
Re: Congratulations
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:08 am
Posted by RfE on Mon Feb 04, 2019 9:08 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Well done on the win , was rooting for you guys in the MPG , great to see you back in SL . All the best for the season . From a Hull KR fan .



Cheers mate, we enjoyed ourselves yesterday.
Good luck to Rovers this season, always enjoy our clashes.
Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number--
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you--
Ye are many -- they are few.'

Percy Bysshe Shelley - 'The Mask of Anarchy'

'And when I get that feeling I watch
Broncos in Ealing'

Marvin Gaye - 'Sexual Ealing'

