This week's results
Week 1
St Helens 22 Wigan 12 - St Helens by 10
Castleford 20 Catalans 4 - Castleford by 16
Huddersfield 14 Salford 34 - Salford by 20
Hull KR 18 Hull FC 16 - Hull KR by 2
Warrington 26 Leeds 6 - Warrington by 20
London 42 Wakefield 24 - London by 18
This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 ALAW
7 Dozy
6 BRK, Loiner81, Tad Rhino
5 Finglas, John Boy 13, Otleyrhino
4 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, JMT, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
3 Ant1, Bigdave1904, Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, KingRoss11, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steamy
2 Clearwing, Cuppabrew, Frosties, Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull FC (HFC) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Leeds (LEE)
Catalans (CAT) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull KR (HKR)
Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)
Good luck
Week 1
St Helens 22 Wigan 12 - St Helens by 10
Castleford 20 Catalans 4 - Castleford by 16
Huddersfield 14 Salford 34 - Salford by 20
Hull KR 18 Hull FC 16 - Hull KR by 2
Warrington 26 Leeds 6 - Warrington by 20
London 42 Wakefield 24 - London by 18
This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 ALAW
7 Dozy
6 BRK, Loiner81, Tad Rhino
5 Finglas, John Boy 13, Otleyrhino
4 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, JMT, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
3 Ant1, Bigdave1904, Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, KingRoss11, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steamy
2 Clearwing, Cuppabrew, Frosties, Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull FC (HFC) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Leeds (LEE)
Catalans (CAT) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull KR (HKR)
Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)
Good luck