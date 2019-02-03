WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Posted by FoxyRhino on Sun Feb 03, 2019 9:47 pm
FoxyRhino
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 107th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3082
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 1
St Helens 22 Wigan 12 - St Helens by 10
Castleford 20 Catalans 4 - Castleford by 16
Huddersfield 14 Salford 34 - Salford by 20
Hull KR 18 Hull FC 16 - Hull KR by 2
Warrington 26 Leeds 6 - Warrington by 20
London 42 Wakefield 24 - London by 18

This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 ALAW
7 Dozy
6 BRK, Loiner81, Tad Rhino
5 Finglas, John Boy 13, Otleyrhino
4 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, JMT, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
3 Ant1, Bigdave1904, Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, KingRoss11, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steamy
2 Clearwing, Cuppabrew, Frosties, Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Hull FC (HFC) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Leeds (LEE)
Catalans (CAT) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull KR (HKR)
Wakefield (WAK) v St Helens (STH)

Good luck
Posted by KingRoss11 on Sun Feb 03, 2019 10:16 pm
KingRoss11
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 103rd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 295
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Cas 8
Wigan 10
Salford 14
Catalan 12
Warrington 24
St Helens 16

