I was well impressed by the commitment and skill on show from your four 'lads' who turned out for Leigh today. Obviously, Luke Douglas has been there , got the t-shirt etc. but the passion he showed along with Jack Ashworth (surely he is destined for great things?) Aaron Smith and Matthew Costello was a joy to behold. We have had D/R players before, who have gone through the motions, but these four appeared to have totally bought in to the Leigh ethic and team spirit. I believe Justin Holbrook was there to watch - he can't fail to have been impressed.