WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual Reg Players

Board index Super League St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Dual Reg Players

Post a reply
Dual Reg Players
Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 9:14 pm
Posted by Alan on Sun Feb 03, 2019 9:14 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 250
Rep Position: 8th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11419
Location: Back in Lancashire
I was well impressed by the commitment and skill on show from your four 'lads' who turned out for Leigh today. Obviously, Luke Douglas has been there , got the t-shirt etc. but the passion he showed along with Jack Ashworth (surely he is destined for great things?) Aaron Smith and Matthew Costello was a joy to behold. We have had D/R players before, who have gone through the motions, but these four appeared to have totally bought in to the Leigh ethic and team spirit. I believe Justin Holbrook was there to watch - he can't fail to have been impressed.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 24 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,841,4031,64877,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
42-24
WAKEFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
24-16
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
18-22
BARROW RAIDERS
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
17-16
FEATHERSTONE
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Postponed
 Full Time  
 CH
SHEFFIELD
64-10
SWINTON LIONS
 Full Time  
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
40-16
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
 CH
YORK
0-14
TORONTO
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)