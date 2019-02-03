Well, after possibly the worst opening game in a decade, we head into our first home game against the 2018 League Leaders. Having watched the friendlies and the highlights from today (glad I didn't waste my money going to London), it seems that the players are both physically and mentally unfit. They looked more like spectators today, stood still and watchie the London players simply play around them. Lots of questions are going to be asked of Chester if he can't rally them for next week as it looks like the off season has been wasted.
Onward to next week, where I suspect the poor effort from the players today has cost the club a fair few hundred fans. It wouldn't surprise me if the Saints fans outnumber the Trinity fans next week as they will smell blood and hope to watch their club make a killing.
If Chester and the players can't get this fixed up quickly, we could be in for the type of season I hoped we'd seen the back off.
Can't see circa 4000 saints fans turning up next week!
I can't see 4000 trinity fans turning up either
London seemed to do fine with their 100 fans today.
It’s still early season so I don’t think the London performance will put off anyone going to the first home game. We simply can not serve up that kind of performance vs saints next week or it will be a cricket score.
True, we are a fickle bunch. Wakefield till I die and all.
These are austere times, a family day out to watch the game can cost upto £100 by the time you've got food and some warm drinks. I'd love it if we could attract more people, but performances like the one today will keep the maybes away. Why spend a lot of money on a cold February day to watch trinity get hammered by any team? I'd hoped we'd seen the last of those days, I'm now less convinced.
And if it is a cricket score, do you think the maybe fans will be back for the next home game?
