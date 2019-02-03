WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Idiot fans today

Idiot fans today
Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 6:15 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 03, 2019 6:15 pm
Made me embarrassed to be a Yorkshireman with the idiotic antics today of some wakey fans.
The large bang in second half was apparently a firework.
Seats were being ripped out and thrown down the back of the larger ofthe 2 temp stands.
Match officials physically threatened by so called fans.
Racial abuse directed at MO again by so called fans.

Shocking behaviour, I know it’s a minority but shows wakey in a really bad light.
Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 6:17 pm
Posted by jbuzza on Sun Feb 03, 2019 6:17 pm
At least they left early.
Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 7:17 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 03, 2019 7:17 pm
Not sure if the stewards grabbed the bloke who was throwing racial verbals about, I hope so.

