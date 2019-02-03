WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game On

Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 3:05 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Sun Feb 03, 2019 3:05 pm
Tuned in and listening on LCTV commentary.
Come on Leyth :DANCE:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Game On
Post Sun Feb 03, 2019 3:29 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Sun Feb 03, 2019 3:29 pm
Good start. Up by 10-6 after 20 mins
No wait another by Leyth on 24 mins :ROCKS:
16-6.
Up the Comics :thumb:
