Morning all,
Next Sunday Keighley will be playing the Rhinos reserves/academy side at Cougar Park. I'm sure everyone knows about the issues we've had over the last few months and this will be our first and only pre-season friendly of 2019 and will certainly be an emotional day for Keighley fans. We found out last week that our club was 3 days away from disappearing completely, so we are all looking forward to this game!
This match will be for the "Derek Hallas Trophy"; the inaugural match - the trophy will in future be presented to the winners of every Keighley Cougars - Leeds Rhinos match.
Derek Hallas is the greatest ever player to have played only for Keighley and Leeds in this country. (Derek did play for Parramatta in Australia). He also represented Great Britain.
Derek is now in his 80's but it is hoped he will be at Cougar Park to present his trophy to the winning captain. Give him the welcome back he deserves!
We hope some of you can make it over next week, you will all be made very welcome.
Prices:
Adults-£8
Concessions-£5
Under 12s- Free
