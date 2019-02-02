WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Win

First Win
Post Sat Feb 02, 2019 11:00 pm
Posted by ploinerrhino on Sat Feb 02, 2019 11:00 pm
15th of March , followed by our 2nd win on the 19th of April .
Re: First Win
Post Sat Feb 02, 2019 11:57 pm
Posted by Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! on Sat Feb 02, 2019 11:57 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
15th of March , followed by our 2nd win on the 19th of April .


Do you know the lottery numbers also? We've played 1 game. There really is no need for panic.

We lost at a place very few teams will win at. Yes we have a lot of work ahead of us and the team needs to improve a lot on tonight's performance but I do genuinely believe we have quality in the team and are capable of winning games in this competition.

