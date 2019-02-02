I have never heard someone shout and scream as much on the radio last night as him! every time Rovers scored it was if he had won the lottery! as he got something against you for being sacked
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, barham red, bellyboy, Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, Dave K., des lawson, edinburgh yorkie, Fields of Fire, HFC Boy, hull2524, Jake the Peg, MonkeyLover, MR FRISK, mwindass, Primary_james, Punos, robinrovers10, rover 2000, spegs, Superbowl Scott, swissfan, Tarquin Fuego, Telecaster, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Walter Neff, Windy winger and 259 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,840,521
|1,571
|77,409
|4,559
|SET