So round one of the new interchange rule and it seems Catalans have figured out a way to gain an advantage. I joked after about twenty minutes that they seemed to have forgotten the new rules as they were making interchanges as per last season. However, it seems they knew exactly what they were doing. Their tactic is to take advantage of the concussion interchange. Twice, players were stripped and ready to replace a “concussed” player before the physio/doctor was even on the field and without any kind of sign the player was concussed, until of course the physio ran up to him on the field patting his head (they didn’t even have a subtle secret sign). Of course, both payers passed the concussion test and returned to the field after the maximum time allowed. One even had a fourteen minute rest just before half time, returning for the kick-off to the second half. In effect, Catalans had four additional interchanges last night. It wasn’t subtle and it was a clear case of abusing the concussion interchanges to gain an advantage. So what can be done to stop clubs doing this? There’s no point reducing interchanges if it’s possible to get around the rules.
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Good post. It doesn't surprise me one bit that Catalans would do this. As for what can be done ? I don't know. How do you know when it's genuine or not?
Lets hope that this is picked up on and then action is taken. Would they say that it was "just coincidence" that they were about to replace someone or was it indeed blatant cheating.
It’s something the RFL are going to have to investigate. Given what Catalans were like with their players faking injuries last season I have no doubt they would do something like this as well.
If they are doing it then it needs a massive punishment from the RFL for the club, the coach, the players and the physio/doctors involved.
Let's be fair, it wont just be Catalan. Also, although the head test is a hugely serious matter, I wonder what the numbers are for players not being allowed to return. They are very few and far between, apart from the really obvious instances where players can barely stand/walk off the field.
