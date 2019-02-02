The NRL put up three billboards in Atlanta, the site of the NFL Super Bowl this weekend, describing the Sydney Roosters as World Champions of Football.
What possible benefit to rugby league could this action have been intended to achieve? There is no professional rugby league team in Atlanta -- only an amateur team that 99.9% of Atlanta residents, let alone Americans, would not have heard of.
The only result of these billboards being put up (at some expense to the NRL) is the derision contained in this video:
https://www.nrl.com/news/2019/01/31/syd ... champions/
