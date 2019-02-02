WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Championship Update

World Club Championship Update
Sat Feb 02, 2019 8:51 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
We are only two weeks away from the important World Club Championship match between the Sydney Roosters and the Wigan Warriors.

Unfortunately from the point of view of British fans seeing the NRL champions at their best, superstar centre Latrell Mitchell has pulled out of the team in order to play for the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori All Stars that same weekend.

Interestingly Joseph Manu, who is Mitchell's centre partner, has chosen to play in the WCC over playing for the Maori team.

I am not sure who will replace Mitchell. It certainly won't be anyone near his talent level.
Re: World Club Championship Update
Sat Feb 02, 2019 9:03 am
little wayne69
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Interesting, from a frenchman's point of view that is :roll:
Re: World Club Championship Update
Sat Feb 02, 2019 9:16 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
little wayne69 wrote:
Interesting, from a frenchman's point of view that is :roll:


The game should be telecast in France, on BeIN Sports I hope.
Re: World Club Championship Update
Sat Feb 02, 2019 9:21 am
little wayne69
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The game should be telecast in France, on BeIN Sports I hope.

And that will affect you how exactly, will you be having a stopover in Carcassonne whilst jet setting from Bangkok to Brisbane and all the other places too numerous to mention.

