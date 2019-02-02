We are only two weeks away from the important World Club Championship match between the Sydney Roosters and the Wigan Warriors.
Unfortunately from the point of view of British fans seeing the NRL champions at their best, superstar centre Latrell Mitchell has pulled out of the team in order to play for the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori All Stars that same weekend.
https://www.nrl.com/news/2019/01/31/lat ... challenge/
Interestingly Joseph Manu, who is Mitchell's centre partner, has chosen to play in the WCC over playing for the Maori team.
I am not sure who will replace Mitchell. It certainly won't be anyone near his talent level.
