WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is the worst commentator on Sky?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who is the worst commentator on Sky?

Post a reply
Who is the worst rugby league commentator on Sky?

1. Terence O'Connor
0
No votes
2. Barrie McDermott
0
No votes
3. Phillip Clark
1
50%
4. Stuart Cummings.
0
No votes
5. Angela Powers
1
50%
 
Total votes : 2
Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:34 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:34 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 147
Rep Position: 18th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5820
Location: Carcassonne, France
Now is the time to vote your anger and disgust with incompetence and stupidity in rugby league broadcasting.

Who is the worst commentator on Sky: Phillip Clark, Terence O'Connor, Barrie McDermott, Stuart Cummings, or Angela Powers?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:38 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:38 pm
Cokey User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 264
Rep Position: 6th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 5041
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Now is the time to vote your anger and disgust with incompetence and stupidity in rugby league broadcasting.

Who is the worst commentator on Sky: Phillip Clark, Terence O'Connor, Barrie McDermott, Stuart Cummings, or Angela Powers?


You need a No 6 - All of the above. That's my answer.
Image
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:40 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:40 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 45th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10709
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Got to say that whilst Terry and Barrie aren’t the best, tonight they were ok because their were only three of them including Bill Arthur and they actually just talked and concentrated on the game. No 5/6 person teams fighting to get a word in with Eddie trying to start ‘banter’ between them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:42 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:42 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 48
Rep Position: 70th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9431
Location: Leeds
ThePrinter wrote:
Got to say that whilst Terry and Barrie aren’t the best, tonight they were ok because their were only three of them including Bill Arthur and they actually just talked and concentrated on the game. No 5/6 person teams fighting to get a word in with Eddie trying to start ‘banter’ between them.

This. Also, not having Eddie whining about every refereeing decision kept Cummings involvement to a minimum.

Angela Powers is embarrassing, I almost feel sorry for her.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:43 pm
Posted by reffy on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:43 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 148
Rep Position: 17th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 4412
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Only two of those are actually commentators, are you trying to deflect attention away from Dire Dragons?
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:55 pm
Posted by pmarrow on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:55 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 107th / 77,407
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5591
Location: Hull
Angela Powers.

Asks the stupidest of questions.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete
Re: Who is the worst commentator on Sky?
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:55 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:55 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 68
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,407
Quiz Score: 288
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 512
Location: The rough side of Lowton
Now is the time to vote your anger and disgust with incompetence and stupidity in rugby league Predicting !!!

Who got 3 out of 3 WRONG !!!!
'aequo pede propera'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, AndyD1970, Budgiezilla, Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, Darwinsdad, ducknumber1, financialtimes, fleabag, fun time frankie, hengirl, Him, HXSparky, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Joehudds, Leon Ashton, Lockers700, moxi1, nottinghamtiger, RagingBull, redmuzza, roofaldo2, rover49, rubber duckie, Salford red all over, scarrie, Someday, TheButcher, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, TrinTrin, Uncle Rico, Upanunder, wakefieldwall, Zulu01 and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,840,3052,02077,4074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL KR
18-16
HULL FC
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
14-34
SALFORD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
20-4
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)