Got to say that whilst Terry and Barrie aren’t the best, tonight they were ok because their were only three of them including Bill Arthur and they actually just talked and concentrated on the game. No 5/6 person teams fighting to get a word in with Eddie trying to start ‘banter’ between them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
This. Also, not having Eddie whining about every refereeing decision kept Cummings involvement to a minimum.
Angela Powers is embarrassing, I almost feel sorry for her.
