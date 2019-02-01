WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington game

Warrington game
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:01 pm
Posted by Zook Ema's Hose on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:01 pm
A comfortable 9 day turnaround now to Wires away. I'm very confident Mulhern and Garbutt will roll their front row so just a case of Mcguire pulling the strings again :lol:

