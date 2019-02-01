WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday's 19 man squad

Sunday's 19 man squad
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 5:58 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Feb 01, 2019 5:58 pm
1 Gregg McNally Cloud 4 Computers
2 Jonny Pownall Wolf Rock @ The Britannia
3 Iain Thornley AB Sundecks
5 Stefan Marsh Cre8 Your Marketing Good Guys
6 Martyn Ridyard (vice-captain) RM Courier Services Ltd
7 Josh Woods Caton Lloyd Audio Visual Solutions
8 Tom Spencer ASK Platt Office Supplies
9 Micky Higham (captain) JRs Taxis
10 Sam Brooks Pro Build Plumbing & Heating
11 Toby Adamson Pam Ties
12 Andy Thornley Pennine Utilities
13 Luke Adamson Tommy Sale MBE Youth Development Programme
14 Oliver Russell PPS Design & Build
15 Joe Cator Blades Restaurants Ltd
16 Andy Bracek Leigh Centurions RL Fans Forum Player Sponsorship Group
Luke Douglas (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
Matty Costello (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
Jack Ashworth (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
Aaron Smith (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
