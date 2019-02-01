South stand - Sold out
East stand - Sold our
North stand - 3 blocks left with "limited availability"
West stand - Anyone know how many our inbred friends across the hills have sold?
Proper looking forward to this one now. The club have done a great job marketing wise and just goes to show that when an marque aussie turns up who actively gives the impression that he wants to be here, then he really does put bums on seats.
this will be the best crowd since the infamous match about 5 years ago (think it was Wigan?) when the club oversold and fans ended up standing on the walkway in front of the southstand. It's going to be bouncing!
