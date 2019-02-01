WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for London

Team for London
Fri Feb 01, 2019 12:52 pm
vastman
Wakefield team named today - FWIW

Ryan Hampshire

Ben Jones-Bishop - Bill Tupou - Reece Lyne - Tom Johnstone

Danny Brough - Jacob Miller

Tinirau Arona - Matty Ashurst - Justin Horo - Craig Kopczac - Tyler Randell - Anthony England

Subs: George King - Jordan Crowther - David Fifita - Kyle Wood - Joe Arundel - James Batchelor

Apart from PP and perhaps a fit Kirmonds experience that's about as strong as we can get. :PRAY:
Re: Team for London
Fri Feb 01, 2019 12:56 pm
PopTart
Personally, I think I'd start with Crowther to take the sting out of the attack early on and then bring Fifita, King and Arona on for impact. Possibly all at the same time.

Unfortunate for Jowitt but he had a tough battle for that 1 spot.
Re: Team for London
Fri Feb 01, 2019 1:36 pm
wrencat1873
It seems that we have Horo, Crowther, Batchelor and Arundell battling for 2 spots.
Unless there is some doubt over Tupou or Lyne, Arundell is likely to miss out, making it 2 from 3.

