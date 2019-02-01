Wakefield team named today - FWIW
Ryan Hampshire
Ben Jones-Bishop - Bill Tupou - Reece Lyne - Tom Johnstone
Danny Brough - Jacob Miller
Tinirau Arona - Matty Ashurst - Justin Horo - Craig Kopczac - Tyler Randell - Anthony England
Subs: George King - Jordan Crowther - David Fifita - Kyle Wood - Joe Arundel - James Batchelor
Apart from PP and perhaps a fit Kirmonds experience that's about as strong as we can get.
Ryan Hampshire
Ben Jones-Bishop - Bill Tupou - Reece Lyne - Tom Johnstone
Danny Brough - Jacob Miller
Tinirau Arona - Matty Ashurst - Justin Horo - Craig Kopczac - Tyler Randell - Anthony England
Subs: George King - Jordan Crowther - David Fifita - Kyle Wood - Joe Arundel - James Batchelor
Apart from PP and perhaps a fit Kirmonds experience that's about as strong as we can get.