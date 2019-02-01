WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stop clock at scrums

Stop clock at scrums
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:34 am
Posted by JINJER on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:34 am
JINJER
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Whilst watching the game last night a lot of scrums were taking time, sometimes within two or three seconds of being penalised. I was wondering at the time, if the team not feeding the ball start messing around in the scrum would the referee stop the clock? It seems so simple to sneakily wind up opposition players into maybe breaking the scrum so the ref has to take action. Are we gonna see this creeping in as the season runs on? Are refs gonna give penalties to the non feeding team in respect of this?
Re: Stop clock at scrums
Post Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:38 am
Posted by Shifty Cat on Fri Feb 01, 2019 10:38 am
Shifty Cat
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
I thought it was the team that's not packed down in the time limit gets penalised tbh, no matter if it's the side with the ball or the other.

