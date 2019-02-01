Whilst watching the game last night a lot of scrums were taking time, sometimes within two or three seconds of being penalised. I was wondering at the time, if the team not feeding the ball start messing around in the scrum would the referee stop the clock? It seems so simple to sneakily wind up opposition players into maybe breaking the scrum so the ref has to take action. Are we gonna see this creeping in as the season runs on? Are refs gonna give penalties to the non feeding team in respect of this?