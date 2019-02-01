Ben Barba has been sacked by the Cowboys for allegedly assaulting his missus in a casino. Has he not been done for domestic violence in the past? Think thatâ€™s probably his career done, canâ€™t see another Superleague club going for him.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Azul, CM Punk, CobraCraig, Grimmy, hatty, JIMMY MAGNETS, Keiththered, Kernel, LJ54, LondonRobster, nohalfbacks, S_Riley, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, TonyM19 and 200 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,839,773
|1,631
|77,403
|4,559
|SET