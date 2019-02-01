After one game, i know its far to early to judge how the season will go but have you seen ANY sign of improvement in attack? To be honest, i thought we looked even less threatening than under Wane. Everything seemed rushed and disjointed. I expected maybe seeing a set move or two but nothing. Why was Hardaker never given the ball out wide? Williams and Tommy seemed to go for a lead runner every time.Time and time again, Williams went for Greenwood which was fine but he should of then gone out the back to Hardaker after gaining the trust of the defence, same on the other side with Tommy and Farrell.