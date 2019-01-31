WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail the Shot Clock

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace All Hail the Shot Clock

Post a reply
All Hail the Shot Clock
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:02 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:02 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 57
Rep Position: 58th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 496
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 6350
Well, well, well - a game finishing just after 9.30.

Speed of the game miles better, no time really to talk to Cummins.

All in all, very good!
Re: All Hail the Shot Clock
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:11 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:11 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 42nd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10696
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Good introduction but don’t need to see the clock on the screen every time especially with Eddie getting worked up every time it gets close to running out.

If the referee blows for a penalty we’ll understand why without seeing the clock hit zero on screen.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: All Hail the Shot Clock
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 11:21 pm
Posted by Him on Thu Jan 31, 2019 11:21 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 76th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 14207
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
ThePrinter wrote:
Good introduction but don’t need to see the clock on the screen every time especially with Eddie getting worked up every time it gets close to running out.

If the referee blows for a penalty we’ll understand why without seeing the clock hit zero on screen.

Yep. Typical unnecessary hype from Eddie. It’s as if Sky RL are living in a little world of their own where they think they have to hype or try and make a talking point out of everything every single time it happens.

People were rightly worried that the shot clock would be an embarrassing gimmick. I think it’s worked very well in the 2 games I’ve seen it working. However Eddie and Sky could make it embarrassing if they continue as they’ve started.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: caslad75, Leyther14, Mild Rover, Pats plastic pitch, Slugger McBatt, Someday, The Magic Rat, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Two Points and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,839,6171,46777,4034,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
20-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)