Reputation Points: 39 Rep Position: 76th / 77,403 Quiz Score: 4 Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am Posts: 14207 Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
ThePrinter wrote:
Good introduction but don’t need to see the clock on the screen every time especially with Eddie getting worked up every time it gets close to running out.
If the referee blows for a penalty we’ll understand why without seeing the clock hit zero on screen.
Yep. Typical unnecessary hype from Eddie. It’s as if Sky RL are living in a little world of their own where they think they have to hype or try and make a talking point out of everything every single time it happens.
People were rightly worried that the shot clock would be an embarrassing gimmick. I think it’s worked very well in the 2 games I’ve seen it working. However Eddie and Sky could make it embarrassing if they continue as they’ve started.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.