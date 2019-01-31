Hardaker 8 Not much in attack but he will get better. Looked superb in defence and under the ball. Davies 5 wasnt involved enough Gildart 6 Not his best game Sarginson 5 Poor all round but for one decent run. Marshall 6 Did well for his try but never really got any running chances Williams 5 Very poor, offered very little Leulaui 5 Same as Williams Flower 9 Awesome first stint Powell 5 Generally ineffective Navarette 2 Terrible, 2 points for turning up Farrell 5 Looked awkward and out of place on the right Greenwood 7 Some good runs and offloads. O'Loughlin 8 some nice touches and strong defence as always. Looked fitter than i expected.
Hamlin 7 Some great runs early on but faded Bullock 7 Same as Hamlin Isa 5 Didnt offer enough when he came on Clubb N/A
Poor performance all round. We had nothing new in attack than we had last year. Early days but i didnt really see any positives in the playing style.
Hardaker did do anything was a 6 at best. The lazy usual floppers annoyed me with Farrell and Isa. Powell is like Nathan Hindmarsh...3rd man in. Disappointed, looked off the pace, shows what a poor pre season selection does for you.
Dont forget Hardaker has not played for a long time and is not really used to the team so you cant expect too much in attack just yet. You cant deny though that he looked so assured and comfortable in defence and taking the ball, much safer than Tomkins ever looked.
