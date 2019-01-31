WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints ratings

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Saints ratings

Post a reply
Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:57 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:57 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 80th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 411
Hardaker 8 Not much in attack but he will get better. Looked superb in defence and under the ball.
Davies 5 wasnt involved enough
Gildart 6 Not his best game
Sarginson 5 Poor all round but for one decent run.
Marshall 6 Did well for his try but never really got any running chances
Williams 5 Very poor, offered very little
Leulaui 5 Same as Williams
Flower 9 Awesome first stint
Powell 5 Generally ineffective
Navarette 2 Terrible, 2 points for turning up
Farrell 5 Looked awkward and out of place on the right
Greenwood 7 Some good runs and offloads.
O'Loughlin 8 some nice touches and strong defence as always. Looked fitter than i expected.

Hamlin 7 Some great runs early on but faded
Bullock 7 Same as Hamlin
Isa 5 Didnt offer enough when he came on
Clubb N/A

Poor performance all round. We had nothing new in attack than we had last year. Early days but i didnt really see any positives in the playing style.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:06 pm
Posted by Pieman on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:06 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 103rd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2732
Location: Atherton
Hardaker did do anything was a 6 at best. The lazy usual floppers annoyed me with Farrell and Isa. Powell is like Nathan Hindmarsh...3rd man in. Disappointed, looked off the pace, shows what a poor pre season selection does for you.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:10 pm
Posted by Azul on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:10 pm
Azul Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 100th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 152
TL 4 for me. And you get 3 for showing up with the correct kit. Crap with ball in hand. Crap with his boot.
Give championship Sammut a game when he’s available.

Agree with most others, other than lockers. Thought he offered sod all.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:12 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:12 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 80th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 411
Pieman wrote:
Hardaker did do anything was a 6 at best. The lazy usual floppers annoyed me with Farrell and Isa. Powell is like Nathan Hindmarsh...3rd man in. Disappointed, looked off the pace, shows what a poor pre season selection does for you.


Dont forget Hardaker has not played for a long time and is not really used to the team so you cant expect too much in attack just yet. You cant deny though that he looked so assured and comfortable in defence and taking the ball, much safer than Tomkins ever looked.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:16 pm
Posted by Pieman on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:16 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 103rd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2732
Location: Atherton
have to disagree
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:18 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:18 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 80th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 411
Pieman wrote:
have to disagree


In what way? Did you think he looked dodgy in defence?
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:20 pm
Posted by Pieman on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:20 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 103rd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2732
Location: Atherton
he didnt make it to either try scored on the wing and the try Roby scored it was poor. You think otherwise?
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:21 pm
Posted by DannyT on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:21 pm
DannyT Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 109th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 08, 2002 12:10 am
Posts: 752
We’ve a hell of a lot of work to do with the halfbacks and hooker. Zero space created by them and a massive concern for me. We need to lose Williams and go in a different direction at 6.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:25 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:25 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 80th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 411
Pieman wrote:
he didnt make it to either try scored on the wing and the try Roby scored it was poor. You think otherwise?


Roby try O'Loughlin was in front of him and fell backwards on him, wing tries the ball movement was far too quick for a covering fullback. No Fullback would of got over.
Re: Saints ratings
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:25 pm
Posted by Pieman on Thu Jan 31, 2019 10:25 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 103rd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2732
Location: Atherton
he could have for the first easily
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Brick with eyes, DannyT, dany1979, dr_feelgood, endoman, Grimmy, hatty, HOOF HEARTED, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, JonnyBroad, Jukesays, JWarriors, KingRoss11, MadDogg, MattyB, MR FRISK, nohalfbacks, nottinghamtiger, Pie Eyed, Pieman, Saint_Claire, sarge1, The_Enforcer, warrior1872, Yahoo [Bot] and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,839,6171,46777,4034,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
20-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)