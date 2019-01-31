WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints game

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Saints game

Post a reply
Saints game
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:51 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:51 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 89th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6911
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Too many missed tackles and not enough in attack - Saints definitely the better team. Farrell on the right will be a work in progress.

On the plus side we fought back well. Hardaker and Bullock were good. Flower worked his backside off. Losing Clubb after 2 minutes was a shame - could have made the difference when we putting on pressure mid 2nd half.

I think we'll get there but this year might be a slow burner.
Re: Saints game
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:58 pm
Posted by jonh on Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:58 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 33
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16813
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
MadDogg wrote:
Too many missed tackles and not enough in attack - Saints definitely the better team. Farrell on the right will be a work in progress.

On the plus side we fought back well. Hardaker and Bullock were good. Flower worked his backside off. Losing Clubb after 2 minutes was a shame - could have made the difference when we putting on pressure mid 2nd half.

I think we'll get there but this year might be a slow burner.


Thought the score line flattered us to be honest our defence was all over the place at times but a fair assessment.

Never thought I’d ever say this BUT we missed Sammut tonight.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Saints game
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:59 pm
Posted by hatty on Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:59 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 27
Rep Position: 88th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2979
Location: wigan...where else!!
I thought Clubb or bullock should have started instead of Naverette, we needed to negate the big saints forwards in the first 15 mins and size was needed. Our halves and centres were a bit off the pace but I’m not too disappointed for a first run out and we will definitely get better.
The soft tries they’ve let in tonight and in the warm up games is a concern, we shouldn’t be letting tries in straight from dummy half.
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Builth Wells Wire, CM Punk, endoman, Google [Bot], hatty, jonh, Jukesays, MadDogg, Mash Butty, MelbourneWarrior, Mobull, steadygetyerboots-on, The Whiffy Kipper, The_Enforcer, Traffic and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,839,5451,77277,4034,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
20-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)