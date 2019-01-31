Too many missed tackles and not enough in attack - Saints definitely the better team. Farrell on the right will be a work in progress.
On the plus side we fought back well. Hardaker and Bullock were good. Flower worked his backside off. Losing Clubb after 2 minutes was a shame - could have made the difference when we putting on pressure mid 2nd half.
I think we'll get there but this year might be a slow burner.
