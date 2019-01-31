WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Wigan Game

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Saints Wigan Game

Post a reply
Saints Wigan Game
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:29 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Thu Jan 31, 2019 9:29 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 50
Rep Position: 65th / 77,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1687
After three months of premiership football, tonight has felt like a treat for the senses.

The new rules have worked well, referee appears to be using the VR as a last resort only and the players have exceeded early season standards.

And, as reliable as the phases of the.moon, LMS is still the most annoying, unpleasant, bile-inducing pleb ever to walk gods earth.

It's great to be back.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Fatbelly, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, lefty goldblatt, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, REDWHITEANDBLUE, The Ghost of '99, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,839,5451,77277,4034,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
20-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)