Willzay wrote:
No "Game On" match threads this year?
Anyhow, going for a close Saints win 18-16.
I'll say wigan by 2
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)
"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 19:45:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Marvin wrote:
Sleep in there Marvin?!
