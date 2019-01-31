Lost the discipline in that 5 minute period Saints, giving 2 or 3 pens away and Wigan is gonna score if you give them that many chances in your 20.
Grace has been susssed under the high ball.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, Gazwire, HXSparky, Itchy Arsenal, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Marcus Notsquare, MorePlaymakersNeeded, P-J, pmarrow, Shifty Cat, Willzay and 164 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,839,498
|1,570
|77,403
|4,559
|SET