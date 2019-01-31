WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints vs Wigan

Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:37 pm
Willzay on Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:37 pm
Willzay
No "Game On" match threads this year?

Anyhow, going for a close Saints win 18-16.
Re: Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:42 pm
Clearwing on Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:42 pm
Clearwing
Willzay wrote:
No "Game On" match threads this year?

Anyhow, going for a close Saints win 18-16.


I'll say wigan by 2
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Re: Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:45 pm
pmarrow on Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:45 pm
pmarrow
No Danny Richardson for Saints wonder why that is.
Re: Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:05 pm
Shifty Cat on Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:05 pm
Shifty Cat
That Saints pack is beasting Wigan atm and the speed of the PTB has been fast from them. Playing really well and good for the 12 point lead.
Re: Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Wigan without Samuel Tomkins and John Bateman is demoralised and ineffective. St Helens will win and Catalans with Tomkins and Gigot will be in the top 4.
Re: Saints vs Wigan
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:21 pm
Shifty Cat on Thu Jan 31, 2019 8:21 pm
Shifty Cat
Lost the discipline in that 5 minute period Saints, giving 2 or 3 pens away and Wigan is gonna score if you give them that many chances in your 20.

Grace has been susssed under the high ball.

