Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 4:53 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Thu Jan 31, 2019 4:53 pm
Think a few folk are going to be surprised and yes some will complain about the new structures!
Actually 2 stands.
Smaller one about 200 seats situated between the touch line and 20 mtrs line rows of 15 seats with 12 rows I think. That one is closest to the entrance.
The larger structure starts at 20 mtrs line and goes out beyond the touch line, so if you sit on far right edge looking fwd you are looking at the side of the main stand, I don’t know if you can see the corner flag at the far end. Positioning is a bit odd and will raise comment but it’s 15 rows of 45 seats each row
In total think it’s close to 900 extra seats.

Work is still ongoing behind the sticks so if there is another stand going in there I don’t know.
Stop clock at both ends are in place don’t look to have power yet, but a bit of work in progress today.

