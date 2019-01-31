WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game will be off

Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 1:38 am
Posted by The_Enforcer on Thu Jan 31, 2019 1:38 am
No way they will play in these conditions. Too icy.
Re: Game will be off
Post Thu Jan 31, 2019 3:00 am
Posted by nathancroucher on Thu Jan 31, 2019 3:00 am
Even in St Helens they should have decent under soil heating, especially due to it being a modern ground.

