Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:03 pm
Here in Bangkok I just witnessed a sensational report on the dispute in Greece between the official government supported Hellenic Rugby League, which has four teams, and the breakaway group which is recognised by the RLIF and RLEF.

Interviews were mostly with the breakaway group, training in the snow. Though the spokesman from the official group
gets a say. The report explains how the Greek police stopped a match and how now games of the breakaway group have to be held in secret. The Greek government will try to stop Greek rugby league players from participating in the World Cup.

John Psaropoulos reporting from Athens.
