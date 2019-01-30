WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary cap

Salary cap
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:25 pm
Posted by DABHAND on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:25 pm
DABHAND
Wigan deducted 2 points for exceeding the salary cap.Thought another team not far away from them had more chance of breaching it
Re: Salary cap
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Wilde 3
Warrington's is hidden well by all accounts.
Re: Salary cap
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:36 pm
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:36 pm
DABHAND wrote:
Wigan deducted 2 points for exceeding the salary cap.Thought another team not far away from them had more chance of breaching it


£5K fine for a £14,700 breach and 2 points, how Wire keep getting away with it I have no clue.
Re: Salary cap
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:47 pm
Posted by DABHAND on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:47 pm
DABHAND
MGarbutt1986 wrote:
£5K fine for a £14,700 breach and 2 points, how Wire keep getting away with it I have no clue.

Strange how everybody knew who I meant.
Re: Salary cap
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:57 pm
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:57 pm
DABHAND wrote:
Strange how everybody knew who I meant.


lol, it's the biggest elephant in the SL room!

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, barham red, Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, ChampagneSuperRovers, Chris71, DABHAND, fcthefuture, Fields of Fire, g_balls, Hasbag, Keith Lard's Dog, MGarbutt1986, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, paintman, Plum Bob, RichM, robinrovers10, Superbowl Scott, The FC Aces, Wilde 3, Windy winger, x teacher and 229 guests

