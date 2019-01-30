WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan deducted 2pts

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Wigan deducted 2pts

Post a reply
Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:18 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:18 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 110th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 751
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/47058989

Tut tut :D
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1909–10, 1922–23, 1931–32, 1935–36, 1940–41, 1941–42, 1956–57, 1967–68, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1999, 2014, 2015
Superleague Champions 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Championship Winners 1960–61, 1968–69, 1971–72
World Club Champions 2005, 2008, 2012
Premiership Winners 1974–75, 1978–79
SL League Leaders 2004, 2009, 2015
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:19 pm
Posted by wire-flyer on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:19 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 54th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 578
Location: Reebok, 1800ft
And not for the first time
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:21 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:21 pm
Ruune Rebellion Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 109th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 205
Are we surprised? They cheated the salary cap to avoid relegation
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:22 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:22 pm
Angelus Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 114th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 77
*gets out the popcorn*
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:26 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:26 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 44th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10683
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Unlikely they would’ve gone over if they weren’t also paying to run a reserve side, coincidence that they announced they aren’t running one this year after this? Perhaps not as affordable as it seems.

Leneghan already oversees big profit losses, falling attendances, unable to match other big clubs with marquee signings and now this.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:27 pm
Posted by secondstanza on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:27 pm
secondstanza Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 112th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 268
If they went over they went over. I'll get my popcorn and bucket of pepsi.

According to the BBC;
"The penalty, which includes a £5,000 fine, relates to six separate payments totalling £14,700, which were not declared to the Rugby Football League."
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by silver2 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:34 pm
silver2 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 72nd / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 1234
Location: Warrington
This is terrible news, 2 points deducted, it should have been 20 points!
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:38 pm
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:38 pm
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 104th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1424
A leopard never changes its spots
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:40 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:40 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 184
Rep Position: 13th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 29023
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
When did the “live” salary cap rules come in? I thought this sort of cheating was impossible now because all clubs finances were monitored for salary cap breaches? Seems odd that cheating in 2017 takes over a year to identify and punish.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Wigan deducted 2pts
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:46 pm
Posted by Fieldheadrhino on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:46 pm
Fieldheadrhino User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 112th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Feb 17, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 634
Location: Somewhere on this god forsaken planet
Bullseye wrote:
When did the “live” salary cap rules come in? I thought this sort of cheating was impossible now because all clubs finances were monitored for salary cap breaches? Seems odd that cheating in 2017 takes over a year to identify and punish.


Reading the report I take it as that it was "undeclared" therefore it wouldn't appear as "live".

It's not the 1st time they have fallen foul with regards cheating the salary cap, therefore I surprised it's not more points deducted.
RHINOS TILL I DIE
“Tough times come and go, tough people last forever"
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, binks, Dave K., Deeencee, Dudleyhill6, Exiled down south, Fordy, glow, h-bomb, Highlander, hooligan27, LeedsDave, Longbarn Wire, mean_machine, moxi1, Nothus, nottinghamtiger, pie.warrior, rollin thunder, Shifty Cat, Someday, steadygetyerboots-on, the artist, Trojan Horse, Wigg'n, Zuider and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,838,8321,90877,4004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)