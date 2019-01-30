Reputation Points: 184 Rep Position: 13th / 77,400 Quiz Score: 392 Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 29023 Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
When did the “live” salary cap rules come in? I thought this sort of cheating was impossible now because all clubs finances were monitored for salary cap breaches? Seems odd that cheating in 2017 takes over a year to identify and punish.
Wayne Bennett.
Reading the report I take it as that it was "undeclared" therefore it wouldn't appear as "live".
It's not the 1st time they have fallen foul with regards cheating the salary cap, therefore I surprised it's not more points deducted.
RHINOS TILL I DIE
