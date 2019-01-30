WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Salary Cap Breach

Wigan Salary Cap Breach
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:16 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:16 pm


Deducted 2 points for this year. Won the super league by cheating did they ?? ;)
Re: Wigan Salary Cap Breach
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:20 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:20 pm


Trebor1 wrote:
Deducted 2 points for this year. Won the super league by cheating did they ?? ;)


No. We won it that year. :lol:
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1909–10, 1922–23, 1931–32, 1935–36, 1940–41, 1941–42, 1956–57, 1967–68, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1999, 2014, 2015
Superleague Champions 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Championship Winners 1960–61, 1968–69, 1971–72
World Club Champions 2005, 2008, 2012
Premiership Winners 1974–75, 1978–79
SL League Leaders 2004, 2009, 2015

