Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:07 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:07 pm
Wigg'n
IGNORE

We will start the season on -2 points after breaching the salary cap by Â£15k.

https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... salary-cap
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:27 pm
Posted by ChrisA on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:27 pm
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

I thought SC was all run live? Why has this live system taken 12 months?

I'm not complaining we've been fined, if we have we gone over then we get what we deserve. I just don't understand the delay?
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Posted by hengirl on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:28 pm
hengirl
IGNORE

Staggeringly stupid thing to so by Wigan
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:37 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:37 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

You need to take a leaf out of Warrington's book!
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:38 pm
Posted by hatty on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:38 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Again itâ€™s the fans who cop it, 2pts down and the season hasnâ€™t started. Whoever messed up should be shown the door.
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:45 pm
Posted by secondstanza on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:45 pm
secondstanza
IGNORE

What's strange is the amount is too small for it to be to influence results on the field (and also happened during an awful season) but yet must also be the kind of payment to be included in the cap. 6 payments totalling Â£14700, what could they even be? Player bonuses?
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:49 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:49 pm
Angelus
secondstanza wrote:
What's strange is the amount is too small for it to be to influence results on the field (and also happened during an awful season) but yet must also be the kind of payment to be included in the cap. 6 payments totalling Â£14700, what could they even be? Player bonuses?


flights and agent fees apparently. lets face it, 14k is nothing really. Usually you just get a telling off for that amount
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:49 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:49 pm
Wigg'n
IGNORE

Strong statement by us which I agree with.

2 point fine for a small breach is crazy and will surely get overturned.
https://wiganwarriors.com/news/2019-01- ... nal-result

6 invoices of Â£2-3k agent fees.
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:50 pm
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:50 pm
nottinghamtiger
IGNORE

ChrisA wrote:
I thought SC was all run live? Why has this live system taken 12 months?

I'm not complaining we've been fined, if we have we gone over then we get what we deserve. I just don't understand the delay?


Iâ€™m guessing the payments werenâ€™t declared as the club thought they didnâ€™t fall under the salary cap. Perhaps payments to players from sponsors or something like that?
Re: Salary Cap Cheats
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:57 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Wed Jan 30, 2019 12:57 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Wigg'n wrote:
Strong statement by us which I agree with.

2 point fine for a small breach is crazy and will surely get overturned.
https://wiganwarriors.com/news/2019-01- ... nal-result

6 invoices of Â£2-3k agent fees.


This says 2 pts deduction for the 2018 season? Is that a typo? Surely you cant retrospectively deduct pts from a completed season?
