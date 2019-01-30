WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Wells

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Jack Wells

Post a reply
Jack Wells
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:25 am
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:25 am
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 44th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30760
Anyone know what's happened to him? He was back in training pre season but didn't figure in any of the games and hasn't been mentioned at all by the coaching staff.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Jack Wells
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:38 am
Posted by Grimmy on Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:38 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 69th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 248
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 13253
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Anyone know what's happened to him? He was back in training pre season but didn't figure in any of the games and hasn't been mentioned at all by the coaching staff.

Rumoured to be off to Salford wasn't he? Not sure if that was as a loan or a signing.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

The_Enforcer wrote:
Most idiotic post ever goes to Grimmy..... The way to restart should be an arm wrestle between a designated player from each side.
Re: Jack Wells
Post Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:49 am
Posted by Sweaty Betty's on Wed Jan 30, 2019 10:49 am
Sweaty Betty's User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 100th / 77,400
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 667
Grimmy wrote:
Rumoured to be off to Salford wasn't he? Not sure if that was as a loan or a signing.


Loan.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Blueblood, CyberPieMan, Foti with the goaty, Grimmy, J L Hooker, Mash Butty, Pie Eyed, Rogues Gallery, Saint_Claire, Sweaty Betty's and 144 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,838,7571,40877,4004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)