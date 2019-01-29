WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets

Season Tickets
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:37 pm
Posted by Getin2em on Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:37 pm
Getin2em
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Nov 12, 2018 8:51 pm
Posts: 20
**previously purchased season tickets**

The Supporters club are trying to collate information for the new owners on the season tickets that were purchased under the former regime.
If anyone has paid for a season ticket can you please send the Supporters club an email at kcrlfcsuporters@yahoo.com
If you have a receipt can you also try and send a copy to us along with your contact details.
It would be extremely helpful for the new owners to get an idea of how many tickets were "sold" prior to the takeover.
Any information passed to the Supporters Club will be treated as confidential.

