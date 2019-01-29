WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bienek

Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 6:53 pm
Posted by the cal train on Tue Jan 29, 2019 6:53 pm
the cal train
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Signed for Batley.

A bit confused at this one, given his clear potential :THINK:

http://www.totalrl.com/batley-sign-hull-fc-prop/
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 6:55 pm
Posted by ccs on Tue Jan 29, 2019 6:55 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
… although it does say "to get more experience", so I guess it's on loan?
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:03 pm
Posted by Faithful One on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:03 pm
Faithful One
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Hopefully it's just a loan... Would be tough on him if not. You'd think he'd have been a starter if he was still at London. Hope the big club move hasn't done more damage than good.
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:04 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:04 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Must be a loan surely? We beat off wigan and wire to sign him.
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:09 pm
Posted by Bombed Out on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:09 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
It is only a loan.
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:10 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:10 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Also begs the question why we'd let a prop go when we have 2 out injured
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:33 pm
Posted by the cal train on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:33 pm
the cal train
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
We have to be bringing someone in, surely?
Re: Bienek
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:40 pm
Posted by Rubyred1 on Tue Jan 29, 2019 7:40 pm
Rubyred1 Stevo's Armpit
the cal train wrote:
We have to be bringing someone in, surely?

That young prop from South Sydney maybe?

