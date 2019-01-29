With London's limited resources they are bound to be up for this one.
Really hope that the boys realise that and with Danny Brough now in the team I hope that the big game mentality is an aim for this season.
We are no longer viewed as cannon fodder and most teams will be after our scalp particularly on our own ground.
Really would be nice to watch a good start to the season and to be leaving Ealing with the 2 points.
Do we know how many tickets we have sold?
