WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup Venues

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com World Cup Venues

Post a reply
World Cup Venues
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:58 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:58 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 226
Rep Position: 11th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2910
Wigan went for a quarter final but have missed out, to Bolton, Hull, Huddersfield and Anfield.

Seems strange but itâ€™s hard to criticise without knowing the details, you have to presume the bid from Wigan was too weak, or the price of renting the DW stadium too high.

There are 3 group games in each of Leigh, Warrington, St Helens, Leeds, Workington and surprisingly Doncaster.
Re: World Cup Venues
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 5:16 pm
Posted by nikos on Tue Jan 29, 2019 5:16 pm
nikos User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 107th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 1:32 pm
Posts: 1949
Location: in a world of my own
did we not bid for group games?

Group games are keeping the money in Rugby League, who can argue against that.
Wellens 3/10 Like public transport. Late, slow and stunk

FIOS

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, CM Punk, craig hkr, hatty, Last Son of Wigan, nikos, Pie Eyed, S_Riley, Sweaty Betty's and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,838,5241,35577,3984,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)