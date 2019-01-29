WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London referee

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity London referee

Post a reply
London referee
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:37 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:37 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 50
Rep Position: 66th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3258
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Apparently we have got T Grant on Sunday. Anyone heard of him?
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: London referee
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 5:11 pm
Posted by vastman on Tue Jan 29, 2019 5:11 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 287
Rep Position: 4th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28501
Location: Poodle Power!
wakeytrin wrote:
Apparently we have got T Grant on Sunday. Anyone heard of him?


No but if he's any worse than Childs we might as well not bother!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cosmicat, Dunkirk Spirit, exiledcat, Google Adsense [Bot], imwakefieldtillidie, Khlav Kalash, phe13, Redscat, Shifty Cat, wakeytrin, x43sflyer, Yosemite Sam and 153 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,838,5241,35577,3984,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)