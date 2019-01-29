WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We are not moving....are we???

Board index Super League London Broncos We are not moving....are we???

Post a reply
We are not moving....are we???
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 12:37 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Tue Jan 29, 2019 12:37 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 106th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 479
The are a couple of rumours floating around the Quins board that we may be heading back to the Stoop. Either as part time for certain games or FT, possb next season. Cant be right can it???
Re: We are not moving....are we???
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:19 pm
Posted by RfE on Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:19 pm
RfE User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 112th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:39 am
Posts: 107
Surely not?
Or are the Pastels a bit strapped for cash and want a tenant?
Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number--
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you--
Ye are many -- they are few.'

Percy Bysshe Shelley - 'The Mask of Anarchy'

'And when I get that feeling I watch
Broncos in Ealing'

Marvin Gaye - 'Sexual Ealing'
Re: We are not moving....are we???
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:25 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:25 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 106th / 77,398
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 479
We (Quins) are certainly not short of a few quid right now

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Honkytonk, jbuzza, RfE, vastman, wantawin and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,838,4161,46977,3984,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)