Tue Jan 29, 2019 12:05 pm
Ashton Bears
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face St Helens in the opening BETFEED Super League fixture on Thursday (K.O. 7:45pm).
Wigan make the short journey to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face rivals Saints on Thursday, a game which will see the reigning BETFRED Super League Champions take on the 2018 League Leaders Shield winners.
Describing the fixture, Wigan Head Coach said, “It’s two of the biggest clubs in the world up against each other.”
Wigan have almost a full squad to choose from; with Dom Manfredi *(knee injury) and Jarrod Sammut (suspended) being the only players ruled out this week. Joe Burgess also misses out as he looks to recover from a long-term injury (ACL).
Wigan’s 19-man squad – Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.
Tue Jan 29, 2019 12:17 pm
NSW
Hardaker
Davies
Gildart
Sarge
Marshall
Williams
Tommy
Flower
Powell
Clubb
Farrell
Isa
SOL

Escare
Greenwood
Bullock
Naverette

Missing out Tautai and Hamlin

Let’s go.
Tue Jan 29, 2019 12:27 pm
jinkin jimmy
How would you utilise Escare?

