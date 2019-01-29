WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup venues

World Cup venues
Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:27 am
Dally
Dally User avatar
A lot of big stadia announced. Need to get selling tickets fast. What do you feel about locations?
Re: World Cup venues
Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:44 am
Kevs Head
There’ll be those that berate WC2021 for focusing on northern England but, presumably, the locations reflect the towns and cities that actually put in bids. Good venues imo. Happy to recognise places like York, Newcastle, Workington etc but we definitely need to get them sold out.
Re: World Cup venues
Post Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:00 am
Jemmo on Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:00 am
Jemmo User avatar
Newcastle - St James' Park (52,405 capacity)
Sheffield - Bramall Lane (32,702) & English Institute of Sport
Doncaster - Keepmoat Stadium (15,231)
Hull - KCOM Stadium (25,586)
York - York Community Stadium (8,005)
Huddersfield - John Smith's Stadium (24,500)
Leeds - Elland Road (37,890) & Headingley Stadium (21,062)
Liverpool - Anfield (54,074)
Manchester - Old Trafford (74,994)
Preston - First training base to be revealed
St. Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium (18,00)
Warrington - Halliwell Jones Stadium (15,200)
Leigh & Wigan - Leigh Sports Village (12,000)
Bolton - University of Bolton Stadium (28,723)
London - Emirates Stadium (60,260) & Copper Box Arena (7,500)
Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium (34,742)
Workington - Workington Community Stadium (under construction)
Coventry - Ricoh Arena (32,609)
Re: World Cup venues
Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:03 am
Wilde 3
Wilde 3 User avatar
Some good locations and some big stadiums to fill. Get the tickets on sale.

But for me, the key is pricing. If they priced it at £20 a ticket for example, I could easily put aside £200 for this World Cup and get to 10 games. If they price it at £50 a ticket, then I'll only get to a few games.
Re: World Cup venues
Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:09 am
bramleyrhino
bramleyrhino User avatar
The government funding was contingent on the venues being mostly in the north, but I think the mix of venues is about right.

Middlesbrough is a bit left-field but we've clearly gone for some quality venues, alongside some of traditional club grounds.

I think the draw will be important and ensuring that the right grounds get the right games, but there's not too much to complain about at the moment.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: World Cup venues
Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:14 am
Dally
Dally User avatar
The positive thing is that that there is an attempt to expand boundaries incrementally - Liverpool, Sheffield, NE and to bolster York and Cumbria. Also recognises London’s pivotal role from a media and grassroots perspective and gives a boost to development efforts in Coventry. I hope bidding towns and cities have underwriters costs and will be marketing / selling tickets. If the dream comes true and all venues are pre-sold put it will be fantastic. The time to sell tickets is now onwards and we don’t want to dream to be come a nightmare.

