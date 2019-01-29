Newcastle - St James' Park (52,405 capacity)
Sheffield - Bramall Lane (32,702) & English Institute of Sport
Doncaster - Keepmoat Stadium (15,231)
Hull - KCOM Stadium (25,586)
York - York Community Stadium (8,005)
Huddersfield - John Smith's Stadium (24,500)
Leeds - Elland Road (37,890) & Headingley Stadium (21,062)
Liverpool - Anfield (54,074)
Manchester - Old Trafford (74,994)
Preston - First training base to be revealed
St. Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium (18,00)
Warrington - Halliwell Jones Stadium (15,200)
Leigh & Wigan - Leigh Sports Village (12,000)
Bolton - University of Bolton Stadium (28,723)
London - Emirates Stadium (60,260) & Copper Box Arena (7,500)
Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium (34,742)
Workington - Workington Community Stadium (under construction)
Coventry - Ricoh Arena (32,609)