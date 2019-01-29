WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster Get 3 Games in Rugby League World Cup

Posted by Jemmo on Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:12 am
Well done to all involved
Posted by Rob Nash on Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:13 am
Brilliant. Was worried when Sheffield was announced
Posted by Jemmo on Tue Jan 29, 2019 9:16 am
Yes me too, but looks like they're main focus is the wheel chair game, then a big game at Brammal lane
Posted by Moonshine on Tue Jan 29, 2019 10:16 am
Very well deserved as a reward for the huge effort that has gone in. :CLAP:
