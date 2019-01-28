its finally here!
new look giants , going to be interesting how we go
salford are out bogey team so cant be confident of a win here
no mcgillvary... amongst others such as cudjoe and ferguson.... wont know about the rest till the squad is announced.. clough/obrien/roberts etc
think salford are missing their two main hookers.
innes senior to play on the wing or wardle brothers to team up at centre/wing...?
hopefully a decent crowd, some may stay home to watch the hull derby. will the salford fans be in our side of the ground or behind the posts?
