Game 1 - Salford (h)
Post Mon Jan 28, 2019 1:58 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon Jan 28, 2019 1:58 pm
IGNORE

its finally here!

new look giants , going to be interesting how we go

salford are out bogey team so cant be confident of a win here

no mcgillvary... amongst others such as cudjoe and ferguson.... wont know about the rest till the squad is announced.. clough/obrien/roberts etc

think salford are missing their two main hookers.

innes senior to play on the wing or wardle brothers to team up at centre/wing...?

hopefully a decent crowd, some may stay home to watch the hull derby. will the salford fans be in our side of the ground or behind the posts?
Re: Game 1 - Salford (h)
Post Mon Jan 28, 2019 2:28 pm
Posted by SaleSlim on Mon Jan 28, 2019 2:28 pm
IGNORE

Unless something has happened since Saturday we'll have our first choice hooker, Joey Lussick, fully available. Josh Wood is out and so is Logan Tomkins but Joey can easily do the full 80 without being spelled.

Other than that, the only one of our first choice 17 out is Ed Chamberlain who looks like he could be out for 6 weeks. I'd anticipate a starting 17 of something like....

Evalds

Johnson
Welham
Sa'u
Sio

Lui
Hastings

Mossop
Lussick
Dudson
Josh Jones
Turgut
Flanagan

Burke
McCarthy
Nakubuwai
A.N Other

We've obviously not got the biggest of squads but that 17 should give you a decent game.

