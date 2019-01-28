Happy New Season 'pop pickers'!!
The nights are getting lighter and the wait is finally over, Summer RL is back as we welcome a new look Leeds outfit to the Halliwell Jones this Saturday in a repeat of last year's opener. Are we hopeful of going better than last year securing our first win or will it be another opening day game of 'close but no cigar'.....you decide?
Good Luck, same rules and points scoring as last year new and old predictors welcome including visitors. If you are 'missing in action' for any reason holiday's and the like you can post early either on thread or by PM to me
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) St Helens v Wigan
Castleford v Catalans
Huddersfield v Salford
Hull KR v Hull FC
London v Wakefield
