Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Jan 28, 2019 1:52 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Location: Stuck in 1982
Happy New Season 'pop pickers'!!

The nights are getting lighter and the wait is finally over, Summer RL is back as we welcome a new look Leeds outfit to the Halliwell Jones this Saturday in a repeat of last year's opener. Are we hopeful of going better than last year securing our first win or will it be another opening day game of 'close but no cigar'.....you decide?

Good Luck, same rules and points scoring as last year new and old predictors welcome including visitors. If you are 'missing in action' for any reason holiday's and the like you can post early either on thread or by PM to me

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) St Helens v Wigan
Castleford v Catalans
Huddersfield v Salford
Hull KR v Hull FC
London v Wakefield
Posted by CW8 on Mon Jan 28, 2019 2:01 pm
CW8
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,100
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 18 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): charnley
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): charnley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) St Helens v Wigan saints by 8
Castleford v Catalans catalans by 14
Huddersfield v Salford hudds by 10
Hull KR v Hull FC fc by 14
London v Wakefield wakey by 26
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Jan 28, 2019 2:34 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12560
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 6 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Austin
d) Time of first try: 6 min
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Patton
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Wigan h)12
Castleford v Catalans h)6
Huddersfield v Salford h)6
Hull KR v Hull FC h)6
London v Wakefield a)12
once a wire always a wire
Posted by moving on... on Mon Jan 28, 2019 3:07 pm
moving on...
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 16 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Austin
d) Time of first try: 13minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Parcell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4

g)

St Helens v Wigan: Saints by 8
Castleford v Catalans: Catalans by 12
Huddersfield v Salford: Salford by 10
Hull KR v Hull FC: KR by 10
London v Wakefield: Wakefield by 14
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

