Mon Jan 28, 2019 1:02 pm
des lawson
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Will dagger would be my 1st choice full back,but it seems he is going on a season long loan to featherstone,hope this isnt true.Any thoughts.?
Mon Jan 28, 2019 1:24 pm
bishops finger
des lawson wrote:
Will dagger would be my 1st choice full back,but it seems he is going on a season long loan to featherstone,hope this isnt true.Any thoughts.?


This rumour was rubbished by Sheens in the HDM last week.

Id like to see him get a run of games but just cant see it happening though, i hope im wrong.

